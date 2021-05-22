Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,183. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

