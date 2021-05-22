Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

