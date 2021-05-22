QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 23,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 159,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.24 ($0.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £11.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

