Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $89,720.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 1,353,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,409. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.