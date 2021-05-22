Radix (EXRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.54 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $73.12 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00985110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00095771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.73 or 0.08215931 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.