Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.95.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,030. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.87, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $73,427,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

