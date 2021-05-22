Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $119.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.05, but opened at $121.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $120.60, with a volume of 10,047 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

