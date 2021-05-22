Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

