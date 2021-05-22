Raymond James Analysts Give Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) a $5.50 Price Target

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) received a $5.50 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
