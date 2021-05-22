Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

IVN opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.78 and a 12 month high of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 956.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

