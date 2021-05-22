Raymond James Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

