Raymond James Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $58.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,301. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,120,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,187,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.