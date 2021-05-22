Raymond James Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 447,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,059. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $726.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

