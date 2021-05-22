RE Advisers Corp Acquires 116,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

