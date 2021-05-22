RE Advisers Corp Trims Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.12% of LHC Group worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,676. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

