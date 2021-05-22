Realio Network Price Down 27.5% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004740 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00191553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00849370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

