Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/16/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00.
- 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$199.00 to C$201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$211.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,444. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1 year low of C$99.81 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.
