Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$201.00 to C$219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00.

5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00.

5/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$199.00 to C$201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$199.00 to C$201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$211.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,444. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1 year low of C$99.81 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Canadian Tire Co Limited alerts:

In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.