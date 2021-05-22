Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.96. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.38.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

