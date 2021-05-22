renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $433.90 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. renBTC has a total market cap of $433.90 million and $81.03 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $37,477.02 or 1.00374604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00863942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00090103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,578 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.