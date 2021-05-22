Rentberry Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $286,856.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00885330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00089854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

