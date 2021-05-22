Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Replimune Group stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

