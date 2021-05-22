REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0930

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $2.10 million and $124,485.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00191112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00857959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

