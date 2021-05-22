Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Up 4.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

