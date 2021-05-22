Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,734. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 million, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.