Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.