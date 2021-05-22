Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,929 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $13,604.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,513 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $16,803.54.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $17,440.00.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,937. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Resonant by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Resonant by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

