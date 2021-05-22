Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

RESN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,937. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

