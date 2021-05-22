Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,244 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $82,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,013,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,076. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

