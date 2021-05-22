Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,722 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of CSX worth $130,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,529. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

