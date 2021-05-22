Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Square worth $86,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

