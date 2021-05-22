Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $99,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,439. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.