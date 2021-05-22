Rhumbline Advisers Has $108.74 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $108,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,227. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

