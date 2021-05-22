Rhumbline Advisers Sells 338,129 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 338,129 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $583,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $172.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

