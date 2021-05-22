Rhumbline Advisers Sells 52,110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $118,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

