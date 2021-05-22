RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 17,760 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RNG stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,106. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

