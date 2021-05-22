RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.33.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

