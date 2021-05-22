Ritocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $409,354.64 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $409,354.64 and $899.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00194857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00865392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,595,027,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,964,195 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

