Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKH. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

RKH stock opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £43.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

