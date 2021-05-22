Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.05.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

