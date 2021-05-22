Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

