Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

