Ross Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average volume of 376 put options.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

