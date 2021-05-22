Roth Capital Upgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. 1,585,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 746.55 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

