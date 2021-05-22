Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

