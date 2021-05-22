Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.
NYSE:RY opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
