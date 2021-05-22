Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 901,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 192,231 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

