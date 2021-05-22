Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.59.

Shares of TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

