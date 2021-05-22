Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 934.50 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 807.12.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.