Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €123.70 ($145.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAF shares. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €121.43 and its 200-day moving average is €116.63.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

