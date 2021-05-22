Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.76.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

