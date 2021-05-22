Sanders Capital LLC Has $184.07 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $184,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

